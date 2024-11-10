 
Cueist Asif 'disheartened' with 'quiet' reception upon return after wining IBSF title

"This attitude discourages young players who look up to their heroes," says Asif while lamenting absence of govt representatives

Faizan Lakhani
November 10, 2024

Pakistani cueist Mohammed Asif poses with IBSF World Snooker Championship trophy at Karachi Airport on November 10, 2024.
KARACHI: Pakistani cueist Mohammad Asif, following his victory at the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Snooker Championship in Qatar, has been left disheartened after receiving a quiet reception upon his return to the country at Karachi Airport on Sunday.

"It's unfortunate that no government representative came to welcome a world champion. This attitude discourages young players who look up to their heroes," said Asif while speaking to Geo News upon his return to the country.

Asif, who clinched his third world title by defeating an Iranian competitor in the final, has now set his sights on a fourth title to make his record even more formidable. 

Although Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) officials were present to welcome him, there were no representatives from the federal or provincial government — an absence Asif described as "disheartening."

Commenting on his win, Asif acknowledged early challenges in the tournament but said that he found his stride as the matches progressed. 

He credited the PBSA, particularly its chairman Alamgir Shaikh, for their unwavering support and encouragement, sharing that Shaikh had expressed a personal wish for him to win the title a third time.

Asif said that his game against Qatari cueist Ahmed Saif was a challenging one but added that this victory in that game gave him the momentum needed to secure the championship. 

Asif urged the government to step up its recognition and support for world champions, advocating for improved incentives for top players. 

With his third title win fueling his confidence, Asif now aims for a fourth championship to cement a lasting legacy for Pakistan.

"I want to create a unique record for Pakistan that can stay for longer, and breaking that record becomes difficult for any other cueist," he said.

In response to a question about his interactions with Indian players, Asif described his relationship with them as "cordial", stating that both Indian and Pakistani players are eager to compete in each other’s countries.

