Felicitations for Pakistan cricket team pour in after historic victory over Australia

In a tremendous feat, Pakistan won the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia, beating the hosts in their home ground for the first time in 22 years.

The Men in Green lost the first match against the Kangaroos, but only to bounce back and trounce the hosts conclusively in both the remaining matches.

Pakistan's robust bowling attack was the main highlight as the pacers shone with their spectacular and destructive spells that did not let even a single Australian batter reach a half-century throughout the series.

Today, Pakistan restricted the Kangaroos to a meagre 140 runs and chased down the target effortlessly in just 26.5 overs, with the loss of two wickets.

The glorious win attracted praise from a slew of important personalities, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and local and international cricketers.

Meanwhile, President Zardari said the entire team deserved congratulations for their splendid show and eclipsing the Aussies after 22 years in Australia.

"I hope that the Pakistan cricket team will achieve more success in the future too,” he added.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan cricket team made the nation proud by winning ODI series against a strong team like Australia in their home ground.

All the players and team management deserved appreciation as the national team outclassed their opponents in all departments — fielding, bowling and batting.

"Today's victory, the result of a team work, has spread happiness on the faces of the entire nation. Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf bowled well to rout Australia for a low total, while Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafiq once again batted responsibly to bring the team to victory. Similarly, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also chipped in well."

"I am sure that passion, hard work and determination lead to success in every work," he added.

Speaking to Geo News, former cricketer Rashid Latif said it was a big win for the home side, which was long due.

Rizwan brilliantly led the team from the front, he said, adding, "a wicket-keeper has a good eye on the game; as is the case with Rizwan who demonstrated remarkable captaincy skills".

He also praised the team for their collective effort, saying unity in the squad was evident which also showed the dressing room environment must be pleasant.

Latif said Pakistan should not lose the momentum built up recently with the ODI series victory after Test success against England.

"It seems like the chances for Pakistan’s win in the (forthcoming) T20 series against Australia are bright," he said.

On openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique's performance, former cricketer Ahmed Shehzad said they had clarity of mind which manifested through their performance and they looked better than Australian batters.

"They complemented each other quite well," he added.

Former cricket great Wasim Akram also congratulated the team, saying that beating World ODI Champions in a series was itself a big achievement.

"Having witnessed and commentating on this series I feel honoured. This win will give huge confidence to the players, to the new captain Rizwan, cricket board and, most importantly, to the fans. It will lift Pakistan’s cricket image hugely," he wrote on his X account.

Congratulating the Green Shirts over the notable achievement of beating Australia in their backyard, former captain Mohammad Hafeez said the fast bowling set up the great victory in all games. "We are proud of you."

Former wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal said after this victory "no one will ever say that Pakistan can’t win series in Australia".

"Big Congratulations @MohsinnaqviC42 @iMRizwanPak and Team Pakistan. Great series win in the Aussie’s backyard," tweeted former skipper Waqar Younis, under whose captaincy Pakistan won its ODI series in 2002 against Australia in Australia.

Commentator and former English cricketer Michael Vaughan said Pakistan had been absolutely fantastic. However, he said he did not remember seeing a series where Australia lacked so much intensity. "Bilateral series are on the decline I am afraid," he said.

Muhammad Nawaz hailed Rizwan and co for this achievement.

"History has been created. Exceptional performance by the team," wrote Shahzad.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen seemed unhappy with involvement if politics in the game.

Taking to X, he wrote: "This is the reason they have to sort out all the negative noise and help the talent show off their skills."



"Put the politics aside and let the cricket do the talking."

ICC calls it a dream start for Rizwan's captaincy.



