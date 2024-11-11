'Wicked' makers try to hide Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater's romance: Source

Ariana Grande and her Wicked costar Ethan Slater's romance was reportedly covered up by the filmmakers.

As per a report by Daily Mail, the bosses of the highly anticipated movie were distressed after the news of Grande and Slater's romance broke.

A source told the outlet, "When news of the relationship first broke, studio execs were extremely worried about how it would impact the film,"

"They were feeling the heat and Ariana and Ethan were instructed to disappear for six months, which they did," the insider continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Grande and Slater first met at the UK set of the film adaptation of the Broadway hit.

By the time she was still married to Gomez Dalton, as she filed for divorce in September 2023.

While Ethan also filed for divorce from his wife of five years in 2023, with whom he also shares a two-year-old son.

"Ariana and Ethan are professionals and know better than to bring their personal relationship to promotional events," the tattler further noted. "Ariana was terrified that her personal actions would cause this film to bomb. They are both divorced and people have moved on from this."

"Everyone knows that they are in a serious relationship. Everyone was instructed to not discuss this with anyone, and they are all well aware that they will answer no questions about this," a bird chirped.