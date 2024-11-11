PCB to 'nudge' ICC after India 'refuses' to play Champions Trophy in Pakistan

A view of the PCB building in Lahore. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing to formally address the International Cricket Council (ICC) over India’s decision to abstain from the upcoming Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan.

Sources told Geo News that the PCB would dispatch a letter to the ICC within the next two days, adhering to the government's guidelines.

Following comprehensive legal consultations, the PCB plans to request the ICC to provide concrete reasons behind the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) "refusal" to send its team to Pakistan for participation in the mega tournament.

The PCB intends to present a firm stance, reflecting the government’s advisory, and will seek a written explanation from the BCCI detailing their decision, the sources said.

The BCCI had previously communicated its decision to the ICC verbally, expressing its unwillingness to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, the sources had earlier said. Subsequently, the ICC informed the PCB of India’s decision in writing, they added.

In response, the sources said, the PCB consulted with the government to determine the appropriate course of action.

In addition to engaging with the ICC, the PCB plans to reach out to other cricket boards to convey its position and gather support regarding India’s withdrawal.

The PCB’s forthcoming correspondence with the ICC aims to address the implications of India’s absence and to seek clarity on the matter.

Additionally, the sources also revealed that the PCB would consult other cricket boards to share its concerns and gather support.

This step follows directives from the federal government, which recently decided to adopt a firmer stance on sporting relations with India, responding to the Narendra Modi-led administration’s refusal to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the tournament.

According to the sources, Pakistan’s approach to cross-border sports diplomacy has shifted significantly, signalling Islamabad’s resolve to challenge what it perceives as New Delhi’s politicisation of sports.

The PCB aims to emphasise the potential implications of India’s absence on international cricket relations and ICC revenues, as the absence of Pakistan-India matches could have a substantial financial impact.

The federal government had also instructed the PCB to resist any proposal of a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, rejecting the idea of matches being held outside Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy, a key event on the international cricket calendar, is slated to take place in February-March next year.