Pakistan's undefeated baseball team wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024 championship

Pakistan’s baseball team impressively clinch victory in all five matches throughout the nine-team tournament

APP
November 11, 2024

An undated image shows Pakistan's baseball team poses with national flag Arab Classic Dubai 2024 championship. — APP/File

DUBAI: Pakistan’s baseball team clinched the Arab Classic Dubai 2024 championship as the team trampled the hosts United Arab Emirates with an impressive 12-1 victory.

The Men in Green led an undefeated campaign throughout the nine-team tournament as they won all five matches with an outstanding performance.

Emerging as champions at the tournament on Sunday night, Pakistan marked a historic moment in the nation’s sports achievements during the final match played in Dubai.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team.

"Pakistan's victory in a sport that is not widely played back home has taken everyone by surprise. This win reflects the determination, skill, and dedication of our athletes," said Ambassador Tirmizi.

The Arab Classic Dubai 2024 gathered teams from across the region, with Pakistan standing out for its skills and teamwork. 

The victory highlights Pakistan's expanding presence and potential in diverse sports, inspiring both the diaspora in the UAE and supporters back home.

Ambassador Tirmizi emphasised that this success strengthens Pakistan's sports reputation internationally.

"We look forward to more such achievements and to furthering the spirit of sportsmanship between our nations," he added.


