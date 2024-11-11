Woman wins $1m lottery after forgetting about lottery ticket

A customer purchases a ticket for the Power-ball jackpot of $1.9 billion dollars at a newsstand in New York City, US, November 7, 2022. — Reuters

A woman got lucky and became rich on a random Sunday evening after she won on a lottery ticket that she had forgotten about.



The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, decided to a lottery ticket for the Lucky Day Lotto with her grocery list. Later, she forgot about it and left it in her purse for a week.

After some days, when the results were announced, she realised that she had won the lottery.

"While on my way to visit my Aunt, I made a quick stop at Jewel to pick up a few groceries, and before heading out the door, I grabbed a quick pick Lucky Day Lotto ticket,” said the woman.

“I actually put the ticket in my purse and forgot all about it."

On October 20, the results were announced and the numbers were revealed but the woman had no idea about it. After she remembered about her ticket, she double-checked the numbers and then started crying as she won the jackpot.

She is the ninth lucky Illinois lottery player to win this year. According to the Lottery USA, the chances of winning the jackpot are very rare, probably 1 in 1.22 million.

However, the lucky winner is very delighted as she can now fulfil her travelling dream which she always desired.

“What I’m most excited about is being able to afford annual trips to my favourite place in the whole world: Ireland,” shared the winner. “The landscape is stunning and I’m thrilled that I can now look forward to these trips every year.”