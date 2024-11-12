Leonardo DiCaprio breaks his dating rules?

Leonardo DiCaprio is infamous for dating girls who are younger than him in Hollywood.



Observers say the Oscar winner's relationships in the past often came to an end when his girlfriend's turned over 25.

For example, romance with Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton and Nina Agda have all ended before their 25th birthday.

However, RadarOnline pointed out that the Don't Look Up star might have changed his dating rules after his latest flame, Victoria's Secret model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, passed the infamous age threshold.

Meanwhile, an insider told the outlet the megastar "doesn't see the point in settling down," despite having a relationship with the model for over a year.

To add more, a producer who worked with him before said, "Everyone in town jokes about 'Leo's Law' because whenever you see him, he looks older but the women on his arm look exactly the same. "

"They're usually blonde, always great-looking and half his age. My Tupperware is older than some of his girlfriends!," the promoter added.

"Leo's parties are legendary. Last year he took over a private event space in Beverly Hills and everyone from Lady Gaga to Beyonce and Jay-Z to Kim Kardashian were there," the person noted.

"Leo is usually on the sidelines, surrounded by beautiful young women, quietly watching and observing."

"But last year was a shocker because he got up and started rapping, which is the only time I've seen him put the spotlight on himself," the producer concluded.