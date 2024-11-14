Photo: Taylor Swift letting go of self-doubt amid Travis Kelce: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly enjoying the completion of a year full of love.

Reportedly, the pair, who made countless headlines for their whirlwhind romance, has allowed each other to grow into better human beings, per Life & Style.

A source close to the Eras Tour hitmaker recently revealed, “Taylor has always been a strong woman but she’s also battled self-doubt and feared criticism like anyone else.”

The insider went on to note, “She says getting older and being in a healthy, loving relationship has allowed her to let go of a lot of that,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

This report comes after another source shared that the pair “don’t always get a lot of alone time together, so when they do, they make sure and make the most of it when they can

“Taylor and Travis are enjoying some down time for the next couple of days before they both have to get back to their busy schedules,” this insider also added at the time.