Prince Harry seeks to 'reunite' with royal family: 'He loves them'

Prince Harry appeared to have burned bridges when he publicly pointed fingers at the royal family. But now his mood and views have been changed.



Royal expert Jennie Bond has made this claim, explaining that the Duke of Sussex is open to ending the feud. But his father and brother are not up for it.

"Early on it was Harry, who was demanding an apology. There was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife," she told Times Radio.

She continued: "But now I think the tables have turned somewhat." "Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family. He's said that quite publicly. He wants to see more of them."

Her views also echoed Harry's statement at the time of his memoir, Spare released.

When asked whether he wanted to reunite with his family, he said the "ball is in their court", adding that the "door is always open."