 
Geo News

Prince William warned of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry filling up ‘vaccum'

Prince William is asked to watch out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

November 15, 2024

Prince William is told to keep himself aware as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might shatter his plans of a modern monarchy.

With King Charles III’s recent attendance at the Gladiator II premier and William’s desire to deal Royals with a ‘small r,’ are leading a modern approach with the Institution.

Speaking about the change, expert Dr Tessa Dunlop explained to the Mirror : "He was up against Gladiatorial men, (squaring up to Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal is no mean feat) but the King looked inescapably alone on the red carpet in Leicester Square last night. There was no retro glamour, no tinsel, no tiaras.

"Even Camilla (still battling a nasty chest infection), was missing. To compensate, I longed for the King to wear an ermine gown, or pop a crown on his head. Instead, he dutifully made his way down the line of stellar names. That fabulous 'No Time to Die' Bond premiere when Camilla and Kate waltzed out in a haze of designer sequins felt like a world away. One small glimpse of the Princess of Wales in Remembrance black on Sunday was a painful reminder of what we are missing.

"There is a vacuum at the top and the problem with vacuums is that they invite all sorts of unwanted intruders. The royal machine has clearly decided that they can compensate for a depleted public presence with relentless philanthropy on ITV.

"This is definitely William’s happy space – Earthshot speeches and homeless documentaries are his version of royalty with a small ‘r’. But royalty needs to be careful. The public will tolerate a bit of charitable hectoring but only if accompanied with a large dollop of fairytale glamour."

Meghan Markle ‘ruined' her image after denying Harry instructions video
Meghan Markle ‘ruined' her image after denying Harry instructions
Travis, Jason Kelce give insights into 'very happy' relationships
Travis, Jason Kelce give insights into 'very happy' relationships
Saoirse Ronan credits Dakota Fanning for her acting career
Saoirse Ronan credits Dakota Fanning for her acting career
Martha Stewart spills her makeup habit that makes people ‘cringe' video
Martha Stewart spills her makeup habit that makes people ‘cringe'
Hugh Grant gushes over 'extremely funny' script of 'Bridget Jones'
Hugh Grant gushes over 'extremely funny' script of 'Bridget Jones'
BLACKPINK Lisa reveals skills she learned to 'survive'
BLACKPINK Lisa reveals skills she learned to 'survive'
Gwen Stefani reveals her ‘dream' shattered after Gavin Rossdale divorce
Gwen Stefani reveals her ‘dream' shattered after Gavin Rossdale divorce
Josh O'Connor wants King Charles to react to his 'The Crown' role
Josh O'Connor wants King Charles to react to his 'The Crown' role