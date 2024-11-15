Prince William warned of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry filling up ‘vaccum'

Prince William is told to keep himself aware as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might shatter his plans of a modern monarchy.



With King Charles III’s recent attendance at the Gladiator II premier and William’s desire to deal Royals with a ‘small r,’ are leading a modern approach with the Institution.

Speaking about the change, expert Dr Tessa Dunlop explained to the Mirror : "He was up against Gladiatorial men, (squaring up to Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal is no mean feat) but the King looked inescapably alone on the red carpet in Leicester Square last night. There was no retro glamour, no tinsel, no tiaras.

"Even Camilla (still battling a nasty chest infection), was missing. To compensate, I longed for the King to wear an ermine gown, or pop a crown on his head. Instead, he dutifully made his way down the line of stellar names. That fabulous 'No Time to Die' Bond premiere when Camilla and Kate waltzed out in a haze of designer sequins felt like a world away. One small glimpse of the Princess of Wales in Remembrance black on Sunday was a painful reminder of what we are missing.

"There is a vacuum at the top and the problem with vacuums is that they invite all sorts of unwanted intruders. The royal machine has clearly decided that they can compensate for a depleted public presence with relentless philanthropy on ITV.

"This is definitely William’s happy space – Earthshot speeches and homeless documentaries are his version of royalty with a small ‘r’. But royalty needs to be careful. The public will tolerate a bit of charitable hectoring but only if accompanied with a large dollop of fairytale glamour."