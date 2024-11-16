'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey on his next appearance

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has confirmed his return in the fourth season.

The actor, 36, recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and answered some burning questions about this next appearance on the show, which is currently filming its fourth season.

"Going back for Christmas," he told Seth Meyers during the Thursday episode as he revealed he's headed back to set and will be "reunited with the family next week actually."

After confirming his return, Bailey went on about how Bridgerton never gets boring because "it changes every year—well, every two years."

"What an amazing thing to be a part of," Bailey said of the show. "There's going to be lots of space for new people to come in and Luke and Yerin are gonna be great, so I'll always pop back and say hello," he added.

The Wicked actor has anticipated his participation in the show previously as well, as he previously hyped up his longtime costar Thompson during Good Morning America in August.

Bailey praised his character as "the beating heart of the family,” adding that he will "be stunning” as the lead for season 4.

"The thing about Bridgerton, which is so brilliant, is that there’s so many different ways you can fall in love as humans and that’s what this show will explore," he said. "Obviously, being the older brother, I’m going to be there to support the youngsters as we go.”