Nicole Kidman to receive big honour over successful career

Nicole Kidman is reportedly being bestowed with International Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nachhattar Singh Chandi, Chairman for the Palm Springs International Film Festival, confirmed that the 57-year-old actress will receive her accolade on January 3, 2025.

In a statement, the festival chairman while announcing the news began, “Nicole Kidman once again showcases her unmatched talent for embracing bold and unexpected roles with remarkable ease.”

Nicole, who also won the award in the past for Lion, will be honoured for her role in Babygirl in which she portrays a high-powered CEO whose life begins to unravel as she embarks on a dark, risky affair that threatens to shatter her carefully constructed world.

Nachhattar maintained, “For this tour de force performance, we are honored to present her with the International Star Award, an accolade that truly embodies Nicole Kidman.”

Palm Springs International Film Festival, which will run from January 2 to 13, had previously awarded Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Penélope Cruz, Carey Mulligan, Saoirse Ronan and Helen Mirren with same honour.