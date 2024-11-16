 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman to receive big honour over successful career

Nicole Kidman recently starred in thriller film 'Babygirl'

By
Web Desk
|

November 16, 2024

Nicole Kidman to receive big honour over successful career
Nicole Kidman to receive big honour over successful career

Nicole Kidman is reportedly being bestowed with International Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nachhattar Singh Chandi, Chairman for the Palm Springs International Film Festival, confirmed that the 57-year-old actress will receive her accolade on January 3, 2025.

In a statement, the festival chairman while announcing the news began, “Nicole Kidman once again showcases her unmatched talent for embracing bold and unexpected roles with remarkable ease.”

Nicole, who also won the award in the past for Lion, will be honoured for her role in Babygirl in which she portrays a high-powered CEO whose life begins to unravel as she embarks on a dark, risky affair that threatens to shatter her carefully constructed world.

Nachhattar maintained, “For this tour de force performance, we are honored to present her with the International Star Award, an accolade that truly embodies Nicole Kidman.”

Palm Springs International Film Festival, which will run from January 2 to 13, had previously awarded Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Penélope Cruz, Carey Mulligan, Saoirse Ronan and Helen Mirren with same honour.

Jack White celebrates 'No Name' world tour with new song
Jack White celebrates 'No Name' world tour with new song
DDG expresses desire to have another baby with Halle Bailey despite breakup
DDG expresses desire to have another baby with Halle Bailey despite breakup
Martha Stewart memoir maker makes unusual confession about her behaviour
Martha Stewart memoir maker makes unusual confession about her behaviour
Donna Kelce drops a bombshell about Taylor Swift's thanksgiving
Donna Kelce drops a bombshell about Taylor Swift's thanksgiving
James Norton 'secretly dating' stunning British model: Report
James Norton 'secretly dating' stunning British model: Report
Jordyn Woods pays touching tribute to Karl-Anthony Towns on 29th birthday
Jordyn Woods pays touching tribute to Karl-Anthony Towns on 29th birthday
Britney Spears' son improving estranged relationship with singer?
Britney Spears' son improving estranged relationship with singer?
John Mulaney reveals how he and Olivia Munn dealt with 'scary moments' of life
John Mulaney reveals how he and Olivia Munn dealt with 'scary moments' of life