England extend ‘best wishes' to Pakistan for hosting Champions Trophy

"Visiting teams will be given state guest protocol," says PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

By
Sohail Imran
|

November 16, 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets England Cricket Board (ECB) counterpart Richard Thompson - X/@TheRealPCBMedia

LONDON: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman Richard Thompson has extended his “best wishes” to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, slated to be held in the February-March window next year.

The development came during a meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and ECB boss Thompson in London. According to the PCB, Chairman Naqvi, accompanied by Salman Naseer, met the ECB chair on Friday amid the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the eight-team mega tournament.

“England's recent tour of Pakistan was very impressive. Our best wishes are with Pakistan for the Champions Trophy,” Thompson was quoted as saying by the PCB.

In response, PCB chairman Naqvi affirmed Pakistan’s readiness to host the event, highlighting the ongoing renovations of the major stadiums.

“Pakistan is ready to host the Champions Trophy. The stadiums are being upgraded,” Naqvi assured Thompson.

The PCB chair further shared that the participating teams will be given state guest protocol upon their visit to Pakistan.

“Foolproof arrangements are being made at every level for the Champions Trophy. Visiting teams will be given state guest protocol,” he added.

The development came a day after a report emerged, which claimed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide written justification for its decisions to not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Previously, the PCB had sought a written copy of India’s official stance from the ICC.

As per ICC regulations, the Indian board must present solid reasons for not travelling to Pakistan for the prestigious event.

Insiders revealed that the ICC will assess these reasons before making a final decision on the matter.

