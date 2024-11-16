Gisele Bündchen sets to defy doctors' advice again?

Gisele Bündchen is set to give birth to her third child. In her previous two deliveries, she chose home over hospital. Now, the supermodel is reportedly ready to do this again.



According to Hello!, the mother-of-two has in the past gone against the doctors' advice that she should consider a C-section because it was "too dangerous" for her to give birth at home.

However, the Brazilian model at the time defended her birth plan, saying she had "always dreamed of giving birth naturally, at home."

The report suggested that it's highly likely she would do this again as she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Nonetheless, the insistence of Gisele to give birth at home has also partly stemmed from fear.

The 44-year-old previously admitted she is fearful of hospitals after her twin sister Patricia developed life-threatening pneumonia when they were young.

In the meantime, Gisele reflected on giving birth at home in her book, writing it was the "two most extraordinary experiences" of her life.

"I felt like Kali, the Hindu goddess of time, creation, destruction, and power, a feeling of invincibility. I could chew rocks in half! I could split mountains in two! I could divide oceans!" she said.