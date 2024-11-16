 
Geo News

Eight killed, 17 hurt in China school knife attack

Police say suspect was x-student at school, who meant to graduate this year, but had failed his exams

By
AFP
|

November 16, 2024

In this representational image, school students head for classes in Beijing on Nov 29, 2023, — AFP
In this representational image, school students head for classes in Beijing on Nov 29, 2023, — AFP
  • Suspect has confessed to killing students, say police.   
  • Police say he returned to school to express his anger.
  • Emergency services fully mobilised to treat wounded.

BEIJING: At least eight people were killed and 17 others wounded Saturday in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China, and the suspect —  a former student — has been arrested, police said.

The attack took place in the evening at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province, police in Yixing said in a statement, confirming the toll.

Police said the suspect was a 21-year-old former student at the school, who was meant to graduate this year, but had failed his exams.

"He returned to the school to express his anger and commit these murders," police said, adding that the suspect had confessed.

In Yixing, police said emergency services were fully mobilised to treat the wounded, and provide follow-up care for those affected by the attack.

Violent knife crime is not uncommon in China, where firearms are strictly controlled, but attacks with such a high death toll are relatively rare.

Earlier this week, a 62-year-old man killed 35 people and wounded more than 40 more when he rammed his small SUV into a crowd in the southern city of Zhuhai.

And there has been a spate of other attacks in recent months.

In October, in Shanghai, a man killed three people and wounded 15 others in a knife attack at a supermarket.

And the month before, a Japanese schoolboy was fatally stabbed in the southern city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.

Malcolm X's family sues US law enforcement agencies over assassination
Malcolm X's family sues US law enforcement agencies over assassination
President Biden, China's Xi to meet amid Trump's looming return
President Biden, China's Xi to meet amid Trump's looming return
Ten babies die in fire at Indian hospital's neonatal unit
Ten babies die in fire at Indian hospital's neonatal unit
Trump picks firebrand Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary
Trump picks firebrand Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary
Oxford Union Kashmir debate sparks controversy in India
Oxford Union Kashmir debate sparks controversy in India
WATCH: Haka thunders in NZ parliament as Maori MPs seek to kill Indigenous bill video
WATCH: Haka thunders in NZ parliament as Maori MPs seek to kill Indigenous bill
Starting Latin America trip, Xi opens huge China-funded port in Peru
Starting Latin America trip, Xi opens huge China-funded port in Peru
Trump selects RFK Jr to lead top US health agency
Trump selects RFK Jr to lead top US health agency