Prince Harry's Holiday plans come to a head with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle would reportedly, rather erupt into a fit of laughter than attend Christmas in the UK, it appears.

Comments about this battle of the Sussexes has been shared by an inside source that is privy to some inner workings.

They weighed in on everything, while sitting down for an interview with Heat World, and during that time, got candid about the Duchess’ point of view.

According to the insider, while Prince Harry seems adamant on a Christmas in the UK, the Duchess has other plans and wants, rather to ‘press pause’ and work through some ‘lingering issues’ that have been weighing on them, rather than head back to the other side of the pond.

The same insider also went as far as to say, “In her view, it’s crucial for them all to be at home in Montecito during the holidays – especially after the strain they’ve been under lately.”

“Meghan sees this as a time to press pause and work through any lingering issues.”

Hence, “The idea of Harry getting her to agree to Christmas in the UK with the royal family is laughable,” they added before signing off.