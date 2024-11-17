 
Ryan Reynolds on favourite 'Deadpool & Wolverine' scene: 'Proudest'

The scene in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' left Merc with Mouth speechless

November 17, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine is full of mind-blowing scenes. But there was one in particular which Ryan Reynolds called his favourite.

It was the scene where Hugh Jackman gave a rousing speech in the van making the Merc with Mouth speechless.

During the 13th annual Behind the Camera Awards, he said, "The thing I’m probably most proud of was the Wolverine speech in the van where he just tears Deadpool a new one."

While accepting the award of the screenwriter, the Marvel star noted, "To me, it’s one of the most beautiful scenes in the movie because you see what a raw, visceral, powerhouse of an actor Hugh Jackman is."

"But you also see the roles reversed. You see a character who is never verbose, who is a Clint Eastwood archetype, suddenly going, ‘Oh yeah, man? Well, I can talk too.'"

"I am incredibly proud of this movie, not just because of the film’s performance at the box office, that’s not remotely important."

"Unless you don’t follow or track box office, in which case let me tell you, it’s extraordinary, he concluded.

