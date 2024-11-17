Simon Pegg on 'Mission Impossible 8': 'It's the best'

As tech hacker Benji Dunn, Simon Pegg has been a constant show in the Mission Impossible franchise since the third installment. Now, he has three words for the upcoming part: it's the best.

During an interview with the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, he raved about the eighth installment, "I have just finished shooting. I have one day left of pickups to do. I've seen it. It's bananas. It's absolutely bananas. What he does in this one, it boggles the mind."

The Boys star continued, "I think this one is the best one ever. And I'm not just saying that because it's like, "Oh, you've got to say that." It is going to be great."

In other news, Tom Cruise has dropped the teaser, poster, and title of the upcoming Mission Impossible movie.

Officially titled The Final Reckoning, the megastar who played Ethan Hunt captioned the post, "Every choice has led to this."

In the meantime, the hotly-anticipated film will open in theatres on May 23, 2025.