Denzel Washington shares 'essential' acting advice he gave to his children

Denzel Washington has revealed the advice he gave to his children about the acting industry.

Speaking to the UK’s Sunday Times, the legendary actor said, “I told them they have to get on the stage because that’s where you learn to act.”

“You don’t learn to act on TV. You don’t learn to act in movies. You learn to act on stage,” remarked Denzel, whose two children are actors.

The Fences star told the publication, "TV and films are a director's medium — where they are in control. Everyone thinks they can do it, but there's only so many LeBrons."

“You see what I mean? And I’m not knocking actors that never got the opportunity because maybe that wasn’t their track, but I can tell you about my own kids,” added Denzel.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 69-year-old star also shared insight into his feelings on his own library of work.

“I haven’t watched any film from my past from start to finish, not even Malcolm X,” the actor noted. “All you see is what you did wrong. Also, why would you do it anyway?”

Recently, Denzel received praise from director Ridley Scott for his outstanding performance in Gladiator II.

“Macrinus has a twinkle of bisexuality. There’s a twinkle. Also, he’s a gangster. I think he was clearly a prisoner of war, went to the ring, earned his freedom, suddenly working in a giant bread factory and supplied bread for the Roman army,” Ridley told The New York Times.

“He maybe eventually took that over, then goes to munitions, so he’s an arms dealer. I thought that was his evolution. He said, ‘Oh, I like that. I’m a gangster,’” the director added.