Zimbabwe's ODI squad features three uncapped players for Pakistan series

Zimbabwe men's cricket team at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 sub-regional qualifier. — Zimbabwe Cricket/File

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket on Monday named its one-day international (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for the upcoming series at home against Pakistan.

The white-ball series will commence with three ODIs on November 24, 26 and 28, followed by same number of T20Is scheduled for December 1, 3 and 5.

Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe’s ODI squad, which includes seasoned players like Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

The squad also features three uncapped players — Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa and Tinotenda Maposa.

However, Zimbabwe have retained the T20I squad that delivered record-breaking performances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 sub-regional qualifier in Kenya last month. All-rounder Raza will continue to lead the side in the shortest format.

Zimbabwe’s Convener of Selectors, David Mutendera, expressed his confidence in both ODI and T20I squads before terming the white-ball home series against Pakistan a tremendous opportunity to bolster their progress in the sport.

“Facing a high-calibre side like Pakistan is a tremendous opportunity for us to gauge our progress and showcase Zimbabwe’s potential on the international stage."

He said that they were confident that both their ODI and T20I squads would be competitive.

ODI squad: Craig Ervine (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.