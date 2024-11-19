Is Lionel Messi set to guest on Cristiano Ronaldo's podcast?

A combination of images shows Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi. — Reuters/File

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo caused a global frenzy when he announced that he was stepping into the realm of entertainment with the launch of his YouTube channel, 'UR Cristiano'.

The 39-year-old football star is at it once again as he teased fans with a fun trailer for his upcoming episode for his podcast on his channel, which also received official recognition from Guinness World Records for gaining the most subscribers in 24 hours.

In the new teaser for his upcoming episode, Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate and the previous guest on his podcast, Rio Ferdinand, pulls up to his home early in the morning.

In the video, Ferdinand told Ronaldo that he was visiting him to find out who his next guest would be for the podcast.

Ronaldo mentioned he was in the middle of "recording a video" with the new guest, prompting Ferdinand to ask who it was.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner did not reveal the identity, calling it a "secret". However, when Ferdinand tried to guess, Ronaldo hinted that the next guest is "going to break the internet".

This teaser sent fans into a frenzy with some even speculating that the surprise guest on Ronaldo's podcast may be his top rival and Argentine football star Lionel Messi.

Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos weighed in, stating: "The planet will break when Cristiano Ronaldo has Lionel Messi as a guest."

While there is no official confirmation of Messi's participation, the prospect of a conversation between the two is always thrilling for fans.

So far, 'UR Cristiano' has featured guests such as Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodríguez and Rio Ferdinand, offering viewers and listeners a more intimate look into the former Real Madrid star's life and career.