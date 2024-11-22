King Charles gets emotional as he reacts to sad news

King Charles got emotional as the monarch paid touching tribute to Lord John Prescott, following his death.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle and revealed King Charles emotional tribute.

The monarch says, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Lord Prescott. I remember with great fondness his unique and indomitable character, as well as his infectious sense of humour.”

King Charles further said, “My thoughts and greatest sympathy are with Lord Prescott's wife, family and loved ones at such a difficult time, and I am sure that very many people will recognize and greatly appreciate Lord Prescott's decades of public service in front line politics, not least as the United Kingdom’s longest serving Deputy Prime Minister.”

Another royal expert Roya Nikkhah also shared King Charles tribute to John Prescott on X.

John Prescott, who served under Tony Blair and helped him transform the country´s Labour party, died aged 86, his family said on Thursday.

Prescott, a former merchant seaman and trade union activist who served as a member of parliament for Hull in northern England for four decades, died "peacefully" at a care home, his wife Pauline, and two sons said.

"He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery," they added in a statement.