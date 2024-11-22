Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle with 'smart move'

Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle to 'restore his image'

Prince Harry is reportedly trying to "restore his image" during his solo visit to Canada to promote the Invictus Games.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is promoting the games ahead of the Winter Games season in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025. Meghan remains in Montecito with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now, PR expert Riley Gardiner says the solo visit is a smart move on Harry's part as it prevents Meghan from taking the attention away from the games.

She told the Express: "It’s a smart move for Prince Harry to promote the Invictus Games on his own this year – it means the spotlight can stay on the games and away from every little thing Meghan does. He’s showing respect for the athletes and the cause without any distractions."

Riley argued that Prince Harry's move is "highly coordinated" adding, "Every move is clearly highly coordinated, but his surprise Grey Cup visit makes him look spontaneous and passionate.

"I think his confidence comes across as real, which is key to winning back trust and restoring his image after some tough moments. It feels like a well-thought-out brand launch mixing meaningful engagements with unexpected public appearances."