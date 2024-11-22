 
Luke Bryan shares Carrie Underwood's struggles as judge on 'American Idol'

November 22, 2024

Luke Bryan has revealed one thing fellow American Idol judge Carrie Underwood is struggling with.

In an interview with E! News, Bryan,48, revealed the advice he gave to Underwood ahead of her first season of American Idol as a judge.

“The thing about it is Carrie has to kind of learn in real time. You kind of have to learn how to be a judge. It’s not like you can go to American Idol judging school,” he told the outlet.

Praising the songstress,41, Bryan said she is great with kids and “has the best soul and heart.” He added, “She’s doing a great job and really settling into the judging table.”

Additionally, the singer revealed that Underwood is struggling with one thing that is saying “NO.”

He said, “When she has to say ‘No’ she’s like, ‘I don't wanna tell them no.’ But it’s kind of a part [of the job]. It’s hard when you have a kid that’s young and they haven’t found who they are musically.”

