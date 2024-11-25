Queen Mary follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle with major announcement

Queen Mary of Denmark is apparently following in the footsteps of King Charles daughter-in-law Meghan Markle as she has made a major announcement.

King Frederik's wife, 52, took to Instagram and made the announcement alongside a photograph of herself listening to a podcast in a pair of black trousers and matching turtle neck jumper.

She announced that her foundation is launching a podcast about 'loneliness' among young people.

The post, when translated from Danish to English, reads, “I'm extremely excited to be listening to podcast. I often listen when I have to move from one place to another. Some days I'm in the mood for entertainment and other days I use it to gain knowledge and new input.

“That's why I'm also proud that we've now thrown ourselves into making podcasts in Mary Fonden. Our first podcast is called ‘Lonely Youth’, and through three short episodes, it gives an in-depth insight into the nuances of loneliness by mixing professionalism and personal narratives from young people.”

She continued, “Podcast is not something we have this much experience with yet in Mary Fonden, but I hope you will listen and feel welcome.”

Meghan Markle officially dropped her podcast in August 2022 after she and Harry announced a partnership between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020.