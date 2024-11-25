Biden pardons turkeys Peach and Blossom during final Thanksgiving event

US President Joe Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey as John Zimmerman, chair of the National Turkey Federation, and his son Grant look on during the annual ceremony on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 25, 2024. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden pardoned Peach and Blossom, two white-plumed turkeys, on Monday, sparing them from Thanksgiving dinner tables, an annual tradition that also marked the start of the Democrat's last holiday season at the White House.

This year's turkeys are named after the Delaware state flower, the peach blossom, which symbolises resilience, Biden, a Delawarean, told a crowd of around 2,500 people on the White House South Lawn, as one of the turkeys gobbled in the background.

"This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington. It's also my last time to speak here as your president during this season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you — it's been the honour of my life, I am forever thankful," Biden said.

Peach weighs 41 pounds (19 kg) and loves to eat hot dish and tater tots and his dream is to see the Northern Lights, while Blossom weighs 40 pounds (18 kg) and loves to eat cheese curds and watch boxing, Biden quipped.

The true start of what has evolved into the current tradition of turkey pardoning dates back to the Harry Truman presidency in 1947. The official tradition began in 1989 at the White House, when then-President George HW Bush offered the first official presidential pardon.

Millions of turkeys will be roasted in Thanksgiving ovens across the country on Thursday and drenched in gravy, accompanied by a variety of side dishes, including holiday staples like stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce and green bean casserole.

Biden will travel to New York City's Staten Island later on Monday for a "Friendsgiving" event with members of the US Coast Guard.