Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat in second ODI against Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (centre) and Craig Ervine at the toss in Bulawayo on November 26, 2024. —PCB

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first in the do-or-die second match of three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The Green Shirts face losing their first-ever three-match ODI series to Zimbabwe, a team generally regarded as the underdog in this game, following a startling 80-run loss in the rain-hit series opener.

Zimbabwe have never been able to win a three-match ODI series, despite having some noteworthy wins over Pakistan, such as a one-off ODI victory in 1995, an ODI victory in 2015, and an exciting Super Over victory in 2021.

Sunday’s conclusive defeat served as a warning call to Pakistan, particularly following their recent victory against Australia on their home turf, The News reported.

The pressure is mounting on newly appointed white-ball head coach Aaqib Javed, whose debut series has started on a sour note.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan stood out with an unbeaten knock in the first ODI, but the rest of the batting order faltered against Zimbabwean spinners Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams, who ruthlessly exploited the visiting side’s vulnerabilities.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Shahnawaz Dahani, Saim Ayub, and Tayyab Tahir

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani, Brandon Mavuta, Clive Madande, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Joylord Gumbie, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa and Trevor Gwandu.





This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.