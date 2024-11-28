Pakistan post 304-run target in series-deciding match against Zimbabwe

Pakistan team batting against Zimbabwe. — Screengrab

Pakistan team posted a 304-run target in fifty overs against Zimbabwe in the third One Day International (ODI) and series-deciding match at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Thursday.

Earlier, the Green Shirts won the toss and elected to bat first against the hosts.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have won one match each.

In Tuesday's match, Pakistani openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique led the Green Shirts to level the three-match series by grabbing a flawless 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 64 times in ODIs with the former boasting a dominant record with 55 victories, compared to the opposition’s six, while two matches ended in no results.

The Men in Green have an equally dominant record in the bilateral series as they won 19 out of 21 ODI series, while Zimbabwe managed to draw two series in 1994/95 and 2013.

Playing Xis

Pakistan are unchanged, while Zimbabwe made two changes.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Faisal Akram.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Trevor Gwandu, Craig Ervine (c), Tawandanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

