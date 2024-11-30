 
Geo News

Australia's Hazlewood ruled out of second test against India

Scott Boland to become Hazlewood's most likely replacement

By
Reuters
|

November 30, 2024

Australias Josh Hazlewood shakes hands with Indias Jasprit Bumrah after the match on November 25, 2024. — Reuters
Australia's Josh Hazlewood shakes hands with India's Jasprit Bumrah after the match on November 25, 2024. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second test against India in Adelaide with a low grade side injury in a further blow to the hosts.

Hazlewood took five wickets in the first test in Perth where Australia were thrashed by 295 runs to fall 1-0 behind in the five-match series.

Cricket Australia said Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett had been brought into the squad for the day-night test at Adelaide Oval which starts December 6, although Scott Boland is Hazlewood's most likely replacement.

Australia have another injury concern for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who pulled up sore after bowling 17 overs in Perth.

Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster was called into the squad two days ago as cover for Marsh.

Australia are already without regular all-rounder Cameron Green, who was ruled out of the series after opting to have surgery on a stress fracture in his lumbar spine.

Pakistan to only 'accept' solution in line with its stance on Champions Trophy
Pakistan to only 'accept' solution in line with its stance on Champions Trophy
ICC directs Pakistan, India to find 'solution' amid Champions Trophy deadlock
ICC directs Pakistan, India to find 'solution' amid Champions Trophy deadlock
Will Pakistan be able to host Champions Trophy? ICC likely to decide 'tomorrow'
Will Pakistan be able to host Champions Trophy? ICC likely to decide 'tomorrow'
Indian politician supports sending team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy
Indian politician supports sending team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 6-0 in Junior Asia Cup Hockey
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 6-0 in Junior Asia Cup Hockey
ICC board meeting to discuss future of Champions Trophy 2025 today
ICC board meeting to discuss future of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Pakistan inflict 99-run defeat on Zimbabwe to win ODI series
Pakistan inflict 99-run defeat on Zimbabwe to win ODI series
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan dethrones Shaheen Shah Afridi as top ODI bowler
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan dethrones Shaheen Shah Afridi as top ODI bowler