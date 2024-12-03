Pakistan blind team crowned T20 World Cup champions

Pakistan blind team celebrates after winning the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup on December 3, 2024. —Screengrab/ PBCC/ YouTube

Pakistan clinched trophy of the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup after beating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the final at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Bangladesh put a modest total of 139 on the board for the loss of seven wickets, with Arif Hussain emerging as the top scorer with 54 runs.

Pakistan bowler Babar Ali took three scalps, whereas Motiullah and Mohammad Salman grabbed one wicket apiece.

Pakistan blind team reached the target of 140 in merely 11 overs without any hurdle. Openers Nisar Ali (72) and Mohammad Safdar’s (47) unbroken partnership guided the Green Shirts towards a 10-wicket win.

This victory marks a historic achievement for Pakistan, as they lift the Blind T20 World Cup for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The competition, which began in 2012, had seen India dominate the previous editions, with the Men in Blue winning the title in all three previous tournaments.

The first edition, played in India in 2012, saw India defeat Pakistan by 29 runs in the final. The second edition in 2017 also saw India triumph, this time by 9 wickets against their neighbours.

The third edition, held in India in 2022, again saw India take the trophy, this time beating Bangladesh in the final.

However, this year, Pakistan broke the trend, lifting the trophy in the fourth edition of the Blind T20 World Cup, which took place in their home country. Their victory over Bangladesh not only ended India’s dominance but also marked a milestone in the history of blind cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the Pakistan blind cricket team on winning the T20 World Cup final.

"The players demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the tournament and achieved the honour of becoming T20 World Champions," said Naqvi.

Praising the team’s efforts, Naqvi highlighted the outstanding batting performances by captain Nisar Ali and Muhammad Safdar that secured the victory in the final.

The PCB chairman also extended his congratulations to the team’s management, acknowledging their role in the team’s success.

"The blind cricket team showcased remarkable dedication and teamwork in every match of the tournament," said Naqvi.

He expressed hope that the team would continue playing with the same spirit and achieve further success in the future.