Champions Trophy: Naqvi hopeful of 'better decisions' after ICC defers key meeting

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses the press conference at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground on December 7, 2025. — Screengrab via Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

Mohsin Naqvi vows PCB won't disappoint nation.

Says ICC to make announcement of final decision.

"Any dent" in ICC to affect global cricket: PCB chief.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed optimism about "better decisions" for the Champions Trophy 2025 despite the postponement of a crucial session of the International Cricket Council (ICC) scheduled for today (Saturday).

"Discussions are underway, however, I would not comment on anything at this time," said Naqvi addressing a press conference during his visit to Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground earlier today.

He added that Pakistan played a positive role and will continue to do so.

Naqvi said that the PCB would not disappoint the nation and divulge details after a "final decision" regarding the forthcoming ICC's major tournament set to be hosted by Pakistan in February next year.

The PCB chief said: "A decision has to be taken by the ICC and it will announce it." He went on to say that some reports, doing rounds on the media, were "not based on facts".

"We are making all-out efforts to get something better for Pakistan and international cricket."

To a question regarding the global cricketing body's equal treatment with all boards, Naqvi replied: "If ICC makes progress than it would bring progress to cricket across the globe, likewise, any dent in the ICC would affect the global cricket. However, I hope that we will see an improvement."

Sources told Geo News that the ICC meeting was postponed due to the lack of response by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the demands put forward by the PCB.

Pakistan is fighting its case at the ICC over the long-standing dispute regarding the venue of the much-awaited Champions Trophy 2025 after India refused to send its team to Pakistan.

A day earlier, sources claimed that Pakistan and India made a "breakthrough" on the matter of the event's venue a day ago, agreeing to play their matches at neutral venues for ICC tournaments hosted by either one of them.

The sources added that Pakistan and India were also engaged in ongoing discussions, with the ICC also being part of the talks, aimed at finding a solution and finalising the tournament's schedule — which was being redrawn due to the hybrid model.

The issues discussed by the stakeholders include those pertaining to logistics.

The ICC meeting, noted the sources, would be held once the issues are finalised at the executive level.

Additionally, they also underscored the progress in the backdoor dialogue and said that the issues were close to being resolved.

"The matters have started moving forward in a positive way [....] The ICC is expected to make an announcement soon," they added.