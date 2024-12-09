Shahid Afridi confirms 'vetting' Shaheen before marriage to his daughter

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and former cricketer Shahid Afridi during Nikah ceremony in Karachi on February 3, 2023. — Instagram@ishaheenafridi10

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has disclosed that he conducted an inquiry into pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi before agreeing to get his daughter married to the fast bowler.

Speaking at the 'Main Hoon Karachi' session during the International Urdu Conference in the metropolis, Shahid shared insights into his decision-making process regarding his daughter Ansha’s marriage to the young paceman.

The star all-rounder said: "No father hands over his daughter’s life to someone without careful thought. Shaheen’s upbringing was commendable, and although our families lost touch after we shifted to Karachi, Shaheen’s coaches always spoke highly of him."

Shahid Afridi shares a photo of himself with daughter Ansha and son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi. — X@SAfridiOfficial

Addressing a question about the inquiry, the former spinner stressed its importance, saying: "It is essential to ensure compatibility for a successful relationship, and both partners must contribute to building a strong future generation."

Shahid playfully dismissed suggestions of embracing the title of grandfather, adding: "Perhaps after my youngest daughter marries and has children, I’ll consider it."

The former cricketer is the father to five daughters and Ansha, who is married to Shaheen, is his second born.

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in 2023. The nikkah was solemnised in February at a local mosque in Karachi and they celebrated their wedding months later in September in the same year.

Shaheen and Ansha welcomed their first-born son, Aaliyar, in August, 2024.

Meanwhile, Shahid's eldest daughter Aqsa is also married.