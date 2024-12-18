Vinicius Jr gets high praise from Brazil legend for major FIFA award

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their fourth goal during a LaLiga match against Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain on March 16, 2024. — Reuters

Brazilian football sensation Vinicius Junior received high praise from compatriot and former Real Madrid legend Ronaldo after being named the world's best player of the year at a ceremony on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old forward earned the prestigious "Best FIFA Men's Player" award for his pivotal role in Real Madrid's successful Champion's League and La Liga campaigns, Goal reported.

His remarkable feat follows a heated controversy surrounding the boycott of the Ballon d'Or gala two months ago, when Manchester City's Rodri won the most prestigious award in the football world.

Following the win, Vinicius opened up about his journey from poverty to being named the best player on the planet.

His resilience and talent were further acknowledged by 48-year-old former Brazil striker, Ronaldo, who also emphasised Vinicius's ongoing battle against racism while showcasing his remarkable skills on the pitch.

Brazilian former soccer player Ronaldo Nazario reacts next to the FIFA Club World Cup trophy during the Club Word Cup draw at Telemundo Studios in Miami, Florida, US on December 5, 2024. — Reuters

"It has been 16 years since the last time the trophy for the best player in the world came to Brazil," he wrote on Instagram. "Now deservedly in Vini's hands, it means much more than his decisive role in the games and the extraordinary numbers in the 2023/24 season."

He continued his social media post, writing: "His talent would be enough to win the award, but his power goes far beyond the field. We are talking about one of the most valuable players today, a victim of televised racism with inconceivable frequency. How many anonymous Viniciuses does he represent? How many victims spread all over the place?

He added: "A symbol of resistance and resilience, today Vini also leads the anti-racist struggle in world football, where impunity is as pernicious as the attacks. And those who remain silent are no less racist.

"The omission - especially by entities and authorities that have the legal power to confront and punish such practices - further reinforces the culture of erasure and disrespect towards black people.

"They tried to erase you, my friend. And you rocked. THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD IS BLACK AND BRAZILIAN!"

Now, as Vinicius plans to add another trophy to his collection when Real Madrid meet Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican club Pachuca in Qatar on Wednesday, Ronaldo is focused on his plans o run for the presidency of Brazil's football confederation (CBF).