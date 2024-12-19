Kohli confronts Australian journalist for 'filming family without consent'

Virat Kohli returns to the dugout after being dismissed during the third day of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on December 16, 2024 at The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia. — AFP

Indian star batter Virat Kohli confronted a female Australian journalist after she reportedly filmed his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their children without consent at the Melbourne airport.

According to media reports, the journalist recorded a video of Kohli and his family that angered the former Indian captain.

Kohli was particularly upset with the reporter for intruding into his family’s privacy as the couple prefers not to show the faces of their children in public.

He went to the journalist and requested to view the pictures and videos she had taken, according to India Today. He then asked her to delete any image or video of his family but allowed her to keep any of him alone.

"With my kids, I need some privacy. You can't film without asking me," the cricketing giant told the media at the airport.

However, a report in the Sydney Morning Herald stated that journalists were speaking to Australia pacer Scott Boland when Kohli and his family members were spotted nearby. The cameras turned to get a shot of Kohli before the Indian batsman became agitated.

Kohli, who is in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, had also requested the media at the Mumbai airport — upon his departure — to refrain from clicking photos of his children.

Kohli, along with pacer Jasprit Bumrah, have not been travelling with the Indian team during the series but accompanied their respective families.

The cricketers shared a flight ahead of the third Test which ended on Wednesday (December 18).

As for Kohli's form, he has been going through a rough patch in the highly anticipated and talked about series with just scoring 126 runs in six innings, averaging just 30. Meanwhile, 100 of the 126 runs came in the second innings of the Perth Test (first game).

The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently tied at 1-1.

Kohli will now be seen in action in the fourth Test against Australia starting from December 26 to December 30 at the historical Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).Cricket Ground (MCG).