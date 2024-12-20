Hassan Usmani bags singles and doubles titles at ATF U14 Jeddah

Pakistan's Muhammad Hassan Usmani poses for a photo with trophies after winning singles and doubles titles at ATF U14 Jeddah. — Reporter

Pakistan's Muhammad Hassan Usmani has shone in Saudi Arabia as he bagged singles and doubles titles at the ATF U14 Jeddah organised by Saudi Tennis Federation.

The championship saw an unforgettable moment as none other than the legendary Rafael Nadal graced the event as the chief guest, presenting the trophies to the young prodigy.

In a commanding display of skill and determination, Usmani defeated top-seeded Suleyman Hudayberdiyev of Turkmenistan 6-3, 6-1 to claim the singles title.

His exceptional form continued into the doubles event, where he partnered with Hudayberdiyev to defeat the Saudi duo Anas Alzahrany [2] and Souhail El-Taji El-Farouki in a thrilling final by 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 , clinching victory and the doubles crown.

“It’s an honor to receive these trophies from Rafael Nadal, my idol and an inspiration for millions,” said Usmani, beaming with pride.

President PTF, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, commended Usmani's exceptional talent, celebrating his remarkable achievement as a proud milestone for Pakistan on the international tennis stage.