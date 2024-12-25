After ODI victory, Pakistan to embark on South Africa Tests challenge from tomorrow

Spinner Noman Ali leads Pakistan celebrations during the second Test against England in Multan. — AFP/File

After securing a historic whitewash in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, Pakistan are set to feature in a two-match Test series against South Africa, beginning with the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion tomorrow (Thursday).

In their ongoing all-format tour to South Africa, Pakistan lost the three-match T20I series 2-0 while coming back to inflict a historic 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series. The Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, is expected to be highly competitive as well.

Members of Pakistan's Test squad reached South Africa on 13 December in order to prepare well and acclimatise with the local conditions, stated a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Test squad has seen the return of the experienced fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, who last played for Pakistan against West Indies in August 2021. He has forced his way back into the squad with 31 scalps in five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches this season.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who was ruled out of the three-match home Test series against England due to injury has returned to the squad too. Aqib Javed is the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s team and this will be his first red-ball series after taking charge in the white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan and South Africa have played each other in 12 Test series since 1995, out of which seven have been won by South Africa, while Pakistan emerged victorious in two, and three ended up as draws. In the recent Test series between the two nations, Pakistan beat South Africa 2-0 at home in Jan-Feb 2021.

In a statement, Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood said: "We are eagerly looking forward to measuring ourselves against South Africa, who have always been one of the top sides in the world."

"We have got some momentum from the recently concluded home Test series against England and the ODI series which featured a number of our Test squad members," he added.

Referring to the return of Abbas and Shahzad, Masood said that the return of pacers was a welcome development for Pakistan’s Test side looking to bag wins in one of the toughest conditions for overseas teams.

"We know South Africa have done well in this iteration of the ICC World Test Championship but we have prepared for this series in the best possible manner as well after having arrived in the country at least two weeks ago," he concluded.

Pakistan Test squad

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha

Schedule of matches:

First Test — Dec 26 to Dec 30 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test — Jan 3 to Jan 7 at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town