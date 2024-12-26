South Africa win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan

Pakistan skipper (second right) and Temba Bavuma (centre left) at the toss in the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa on December 26, 2024. —X/ @TheRealPCB

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first Test match of a two-match series against Pakistan at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on Thursday.

After securing a historic whitewash in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, Pakistan are set to feature in a two-match Test series against South Africa.

In their ongoing all-format tour to South Africa, Pakistan lost the three-match T20I series 2-0 while coming back to inflict a historic 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series. The Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, is expected to be highly competitive as well.

Members of Pakistan's Test squad reached South Africa on 13 December in order to prepare well and acclimatise with the local conditions, stated a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Test squad has seen the return of the experienced fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, who last played for Pakistan against West Indies in August 2021. He has forced his way back into the squad with 31 scalps in five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches this season.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who was ruled out of the three-match home Test series against England due to injury has returned to the squad too. Aqib Javed is the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s team and this will be his first red-ball series after taking charge in the white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan and South Africa have played each other in 12 Test series since 1995, out of which seven have been won by South Africa, while Pakistan emerged victorious in two, and three ended up as draws. In the recent Test series between the two nations, Pakistan beat South Africa 2-0 at home in Jan-Feb 2021.

Pakistan Test squad

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha

Schedule of matches:

First Test — Dec 26 to Dec 30 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test — Jan 3 to Jan 7 at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.