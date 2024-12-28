PAK vs SA: Jansen bamboozles Pakistan as visiting side sets target of 148 runs

South Africa´s Marco Jansen (R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan´s Saud Shakeel (unseen) during the third day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion, December 28, 2024. — AFP

CENTURION: Marco Jansen-rattled Pakistan posted 148-run target for South Africa to chase on the third day of the first Test at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Saturday.

The pacer registered a six-wicket haul as he wreaked havoc on the Pakistani batters and dismissed them in quick successions after the visiting side resumed play on 88 for three, with star batters Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel at 16 and eight, respectively.

The duo soon scored two runs and erased South Africa's lead of 90 runs. Babar crossed the fifty-run marks and Saud stood with the score of 36.

The pair, just 14 overs, garnered for Pakistan a lead of 62 runs. The joy, however, was short-lived when Marco Jansen struck again and got star batter Babar out, registering his third wicket of the inning and putting Pakistan in further danger.

Babar's wicket opened up a flurry of wickets as Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal all returned to the pavilion after scoring meagre runs leaving Pakistan at 208-7 with Saud's steady flow of runs.

Saud's steadiness remained a constant despite Jansen's onslaught and the batter was at 66 when tea break was called and within five overs, he was nearing a ton but that dream was short-lived as the Proteas pacer struck yet again.

Saud was dismissed after scoring a marvelous innings of 84 from just 113 deliveries, with Pakistan leading by just 146 runs and with one wicket in hand.

Earlier on the second day, Pakistan’s top-order struggled, losing three wickets early.

The left-handed batter Saim Ayub was sent back to the pavilion for 27 after a promising start, falling to Kagiso Rabada with the score of 49.

Followed by skipper Shan Masood, who scored 28 runs before Tristan Stubbs caught the catch when Jansen delivered third ball of the 16th over.

Kamran Ghulam, who smashed 54 runs in the first innings, was dismissed for four runs in the second phase after Jansen struck again, leaving Pakistan tattering at 74/3.

Proteas capitalised in the first innings by posting 301 runs in response to Pakistan’s total of 211, securing a 90-run lead.

Reflecting on the conditions, Aiden Markram said it was a typical Centurion pitch, providing assistance for the fast bowlers.

"While I was batting it did feel that at any time the ball could nip past your edge," he said.

Markram cautioned South Africa would need to bowl well to press home their advantage on Saturday.

Pakistan's playing XI

Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas.

South Africa's playing XI

Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch.



