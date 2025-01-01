Wars, plagues, natural disasters: History's most notorious psychics predict a grim 2025

A Ukrainian tanks fires during a training exercise in the Chernihiv region (L) and A view shows people walking in an area affected by heavy rains that caused flooding near Valencia, Spain. — AFP/Reuters/File

From European powers clashing with England to explosions in the sky, 2025 is set to be quite a year according to two of the "most accurate" psychics from history.

Nostradamus and Baba Vanga predicted a grim fate for this year with the former writing in his esteemed Les Propheties about wars, natural disasters and explosions in space, according to Daily Mail.

Bulgaria's Baba Vanga, famously known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans", also predicted devastating wars and natural disasters sweeping the Earth.

Here's how 2025 is set to fare according to the predictions of history's two most notorious psychics:

End to a war

Nostradamus had predicted that an ongoing war would come to an end due to financial ruin and exhausted sources with many assuming it to be a reference to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Through long war, all the army exhausted so that they do not find money for the soldiers; instead of gold or silver, they will come to coin leather, Gallic brass, and the crescent sign of the Moon," he had written.

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S22 Bohdana self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a position in Donetsk region, Ukraine September 13, 2023. — Reuters

Gaul is the historical name for France, and Gallic may refer to France of the French. The "crescent sign of the Moon" could reference Turkey, as both nations have advocated for Ukraine and could play a part in brokering peace or victory.

But Baba Vanga wrote before her death that Russia "will dominate the world" in 2025, it could be that the conflict would end with Russia standing victorious.

War, natural disasters and plague

As Nostradamus saw an end to an ongoing war, he had also predicted that England would be beset by "cruel wars" and would face an "ancient plague" that would be "worse than enemies".

He had also predicted a "decrease in the influence of established Western countries" and the "emergence of new world powers" as a prolonged conflict comes in 2025.

Baba Vanga also saw a devastating war in Europe that would kill a large portion of the continent's population and more natural events that would bring utter catastrophe to the world as well as eruption of dormant volcanoes.

A helicopter airlifts a fisherman from Marina beach after a tsunami triggered by an earthquake in the Indian Ocean hit Madras, India. (L) and A transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. — Reuters/AFP/File

She had mentioned that an earthquake would strike the west coast of the United States.

Nostradamus also talked about natural disasters in Brazil, home to the Amazon rainforest.

"Garden of the world near the new city, In the path of the hollow mountains: It will be seized and plunged into the Tub, Forced to drink waters poisoned by sulfur," he wrote.

Scientific breakthroughs

A representational image of chemist Zoe Sheaf working at biotechnology research company HydRegen, based at University of Oxford Begbroke Science Park, in Kidlington near Oxford, Britain, June 16, 2023. — Reuters

Baba Vanga had predicted that scientists would make scientific breakthroughs in medicine, specifically in lab-grown human organs.

She also saw that telepathy between humans would become a reality.

Nostradamus had predicted that there would be significant improvements in the prevention of illnesses and their treatments.

Explosions in space, contact with aliens

Baba Vanga's prediction of humanity making contact with extraterrestrial life during a major sporting event is perhaps the only exciting prediction for 2025.

Asteroid moonlet Dimorphos as seen by the DART spacecraft 11 seconds before impact. — Nasa/File

But when it comes to Nostradamus making a prediction related to space, it is again grim for Earth as he said a gigantic asteroid will collide with the planet.

"From the cosmos, a fireball will rise, A harbinger of fate, the world pleads. Science and fate in a cosmic dance, The fate of the Earth, a second chance," he wrote.