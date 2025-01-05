Hundreds of runners participating in second Karachi marathon

A group of runners in Karachi. — Provided by the runners

Hundreds of professional and amateur runners are participating in the World Athletics-certified second Karachi Marathon, which began earlier this morning amidst the city's chilly weather.

The sporting event features a full marathon, a half marathon, and a fun race.

According to the organisers, participants have travelled from various parts of Pakistan, including Karachi, Islamabad, and Quetta. Additionally, runners from ten countries — such as the United States, Poland, Japan, and Germany — have also come to Pakistan to take part in the marathon.

The first track spans 10.1 kilometres, stretching from Sea View to the gate of the Golf Club. After reaching the Golf Club, half-marathon participants will return to the starting point at Sea View to complete the 21.1-kilometre loop.

Meanwhile, runners competing in the full marathon will continue their race to cover a total distance of 42.2 kilometres.

The event also includes a five-kilometer fun race, scheduled to start later this morning at 10am. In addition to professional runners, politicians, celebrities, and people from all walks of life are expected to join the fun run, making the marathon a truly inclusive and vibrant event this weekend.

'A great opportunity'

Shoaib Nizami, the Race Director of the Karachi Marathon, highlighted the significance of this year’s event.

“This year, the Karachi Marathon is a label race, meaning participants will be eligible to qualify for other prestigious runs,” Nizami explained.

He added, “For the first time in Pakistan, local runners have the opportunity to qualify for international events like Abbott’s Age Group Championships. Participation has nearly doubled compared to last year, with a notable increase in the number of women participants. This is a fantastic opportunity for our runners, especially those aspiring to compete in renowned races like the Boston Marathon.”

'Symbol of positivity'

Among the first-timers is Mustansar Bandooqwala, in his late 50s, who transitioned to running after years of hiking. "I’ve been training for the half marathon, and while it’s definitely a challenge, the community support has been incredible,” he shared.

“The good weather has made it easier to prepare, and the energy from fellow runners is so motivating.” He added that the enthusiastic crowd at the marathon will be a significant morale booster on race day.

Mazhar Valjee, 66, another first-time marathoner, views the event as a beacon of positivity for Karachi. “The Karachi Marathon being recognised as an international marathon is a huge honour for us,” Valjee said.

“In a city often associated with negativity, this event sends a powerful message about Karachi and Pakistan. Watching so many young people train and participate inspired me to join. I’m also running to support The Citizen Foundation, which adds a meaningful purpose to my journey.”

Then there’s Feroz Rizvi, 72, the oldest runner in the race, who is determined to complete his first half marathon. “At my age, taking on this challenge isn’t easy, but I’m hopeful,” Rizvi said. “The most important thing is to finish, whether or not I meet the time limit. I’m running for a charity, and that keeps me going.”

He believes staying active is essential to ageing gracefully. “It’s easy to slow down once you retire, but you have to keep moving. As they say, ‘Move it or lose it.’”

Appreciating the fact that people had come from abroad to participate in the event, former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar said his daughter had also come from Houston, US, to take part in the race. The marathon participants were highly excited, he added.

“The metropolis needs healthy activities. The arrangements will be more organised, if more sponsors came for the marathon. Women should come forward [in every field and their participation [in the event] is welcoming,” he said.

Full marathon: Peshawar’s Israr Khattak won the full marathon competition by completing the distance of 42.2 kilometres in 2:29:58. Whereas, Bahalpur’s Mohammad Riaz bagged the second spot by reaching the distance in 2:32:10.

Meanwhile, Enub Khan won the female full marathon by completing the distance in 3:47:49 and Zeba Shah Abbasi stood runner-up at 4:01:13.

Winners and runner-ups of full marathon were granted Rs500,000 and Rs250,000 prizes each, respectively.

Half marathon: On the other hand, Sahiwal’s Mohammad Akhtar won half marathon by completing the distance of 21.5 kilometers in 1:12:08, while Sialkot’s Mohammad Qasim stood second in the race by achieving the target in 1:12:53 and Attock’s Mohammad Usman took third position by reaching the destination in 1:14:13.

Whereas, the female half marathon title was won by Gilgit’s Mumtaz Naimat by completing the race in 1:43:00. Dua Nazakat was runner-up at 1:41:45.

Winners and runner-ups of half marathon bagged prizes of Rs50,000 and Rs40,000 each, respectively.