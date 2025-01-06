Neeraj Chopra marks out doping as 'big problem' for athletes future in India

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. — AFP/ File

Expressing his sentiments over the stigma marring India's image in the sports world, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has urged his nation's athletes to avoid doping.

The statistics demonstrate that doping has become a growing problem in the Indian sports community in recent years. In 2022, India had the most drug cheaters worldwide, according to a report published by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA).

In India, 125 of the 3,865 samples that were tested between January and December 2022 had Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs), which indicates that they tested positive for doping. India is the only nation with more than 100 positive tests, according to the research. Another WADA report showed India was the second-worst country for positive doping cases by minors.

Speaking to Lallantop, Chopra advised sportsmen to adopt the hard way for a successful career and also asserted that the mindset of doping should be changed.

“Nowadays doping is a big problem in India among our athletes,” he admitted. He stressed that once doping was in the mind, the career progress in the longer run got difficult. Such athletes were unable to play at high level, he added.

“They think that only doping can get them performance, but that is not the truth. It is their hard work, self-belief and proper guidance from the coach that will take you forward.

“Eat well, rest well and work hard. Do everything properly.

“To tell you the truth, once they dope, the dope test happens, and they get caught. They receive a ban of 2-4 years. There is no life in that."

The star javelin thrower said if they wanted to play at a good level, the mindset of the athletes needed to be changed.

He urged the coaches to prevent their athletes from doping for betterment of sports in the country.

“I request the coaches to not tell them that doping will help them and keep them far away from it,” he said.

Chopra said he felt if the situation improved, their level of sports would become better.

“Nowadays what happens is that any kid who is good in sports, reaches a good level and then he comes under doping. That is an issue. They also need to eat and drink outside carefully,” he maintained.