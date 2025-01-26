'Generous' Britney Spears doesn't need to be 'manipulated' by sons

Britney Spears won't listen to anyone saying her sons are after her money

Britney Spears has been elated to be reunited with her sons Jayden and Sean Preston.

According to an insider, Britney enjoyed Christmas with Jayden and isn’t listening to anyone who says her sons are back for money since their child support payments ended in November 2024.

“Britney is on cloud nine right now, for years Christmas has been more of a sad reminder of the sorry state of her relationship with her kids, so to be able to spend it with Jayden is more than a relief,” the insider told Life & Style.

“She would have loved to have had Sean join them too but they did at least video call with him and he’s promised to visit soon, so Britney is taking that as a win,” they added.

The mole also claimed that spending Christmas with the Gimme More singer was Jayden’s choice and “she didn’t have to beg him or bribe him” to do so.

“Anyone saying he’s doing this because he’s after her money can go jump in the lake as far as she’s concerned. She’s already made it clear to both her boys they can literally have anything they want, so they don’t need to manipulate her to get anything, she loves sharing her wealth with them.”