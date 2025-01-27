Prince Harry's finally comes face to face with his set of consequences

Prince Harry’s loneliness and the consequences of leaving his family behind have just come to the forefront, with many brandings it ‘naïve’.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard was the first to bring this to light, in a candid manner.

She spoke to Fox News Digital while sharing her thoughts and admitted that there might not be any turning back, at this point for the Duke.

Because in the eyes of Ms Chard it was “a self-assured, self-titled, angry Prince Harry” that “thought it was completely OK to publicly verbally annihilate his family.”

And “It is said he was naïve and didn’t realize it would upset his family…” she also admitted before concluding and adding that one piece was missing because “He didn’t realize that his actions would cause such a fallout with his family and the public.”

A sentiment similar to this has also been issued by the expert Richard Fitzwilliams, in the same conversation.

He noted the consequences the prince ‘undoubtedly’ faced and said, “I don’t doubt he wishes they had managed to arrange a half-in, half-out arrangement [with the royal family],” now.