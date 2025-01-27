Meghan Markle breaks down over shocking 'post-Harry divorce' book claims

Prince Harry 'split' rumours are 'frustrating' for Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is deeply upset with constant negativity surrounding her marriage to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly left “devastated” following shocking claims in a Vanity Fair article.

The article has sparked concern with the revelation that Meghan’s team “had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest” in “a post-Harry divorce” book.

Although it was clarified that Harry and Meghan were not splitting, the conversation was hypothetical, exploring “would this publisher theoretically be interested in a book that took place in its aftermath?”

Now, an inside source has broken silence on the ongoing rumours, revealing to OK! Magazine that Meghan is “devastated.”

The source said, “Meghan knows that the rumours always make their fans worry about a split, and she doesn’t like that sort of negativity being spread,” adding that the Duchess of Sussex “was devastated when she saw all of these reports about a ‘post-divorce’ book coming out.”

“She knows there’s no truth to them and it’s just upsetting for her to constantly have this negativity around them. She’s getting really sick and tired of all the split rumours. Everywhere she looks and reads there is something about her and Harry breaking up,” the tipster shared.

Moreover, another source has revealed to the Mirror that Meghan is now frustrated with constant speculation about the couple’s marriage.

“In reality, they’re really happy and strong, so it’s frustrating to constantly have people saying they’re on the edge of a split. She’s getting bored of the rumours – she would never write a book about him. She just wants Harry to be happy, and for people to realise how much he does for her because they’re in love,” the source explained about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage.