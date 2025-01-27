Glenn Close shares honest opinion on AI use in Hollywood

Glenn Close has shared her opinion on AI use in the industry and the world at large

When asked about AI’s impact, Close told The Hollywood Reporter: “Depends on how it’s handled.”

She noted: “I don’t want my image or my voice to be reconstructed.”

The actress also went on to argue that if advances in AI mean that more people will lose their livelihood, then such advancement isn’t good.

“I mean, people need jobs. It’s a sad dilemma. Is it progress that less people will work because of it? I don’t know. I think we’re losing one thing that a place like Sundance and what Michelle has done is so important — stories about what it means to be a human being."

She added: "We have to cling to that. We have to keep coming back and be inspired by things that teach us, that help us with our emotions to know what it means to be human and [to always] to look into somebody else’s eyes — not a screen — but another human being’s eyes.”

She remarked: “If we lose that, it’ll be a very slippery slope, I’m afraid.”

Glenn Close is currently working on Ryan Murphy’s series All’s Fair. She attended the Sundance Film Festival and paid tribute to Sundance Institute icon Michelle Satter.