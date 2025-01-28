 
Geo News

Kenan Thompson says he always had to compete with Anthony Anderson

Kenan Thompson and Anthony Anderson both began to book roles in the '90s

By
Web Desk
|

January 28, 2025

Kenan Thompson says he always had to compete with Anthony Anderson
Kenan Thompson says he always had to compete with Anthony Anderson

Kenan Thompson, an American actor and comedian, opened up about his early auditioning days on the People in the ‘90s podcast.

Specifically, he recalled always being up against fellow comedian Anthony Anderson in all the auditions he went to.

“Anthony Anderson, I would always see his name on the list. Whether I would see him at the actual audition or not, he was always in the running,” he revealed.

The comedian added, “We’ve been in the same conversations for characters, probably in a lot of things throughout the ‘90s for sure.”

Regardless of the competition, Thompson is full of admiration for Anderson, with his favorite project of his being The Departed.

“I know what that movie did for his career. Before that, he was the go-to guy for Barbershop and comic relief roles. But The Departed was like, ‘Oh s---, this guy’s in a [Martin] Scorsese movie. Then, very soon after that, Law & Order,” he explained.

The actor gushed, “I love him to death, he’s my brother.”

Thompson and Anderson both began to book roles in the '90s, with the former appearing in the Mighty Ducks franchise, the sitcom Kenan & Kel as well as the film, Good Burger.

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in hooded dress during Paris Fashion Week
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
'Wonderful Queen' Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest move
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Prince Harry shares emotional message amid UK return plans with kids
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign video
Meghan Markle set to make big move amid smear campaign
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum