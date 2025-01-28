Kenan Thompson says he always had to compete with Anthony Anderson

Kenan Thompson, an American actor and comedian, opened up about his early auditioning days on the People in the ‘90s podcast.

Specifically, he recalled always being up against fellow comedian Anthony Anderson in all the auditions he went to.

“Anthony Anderson, I would always see his name on the list. Whether I would see him at the actual audition or not, he was always in the running,” he revealed.

The comedian added, “We’ve been in the same conversations for characters, probably in a lot of things throughout the ‘90s for sure.”

Regardless of the competition, Thompson is full of admiration for Anderson, with his favorite project of his being The Departed.

“I know what that movie did for his career. Before that, he was the go-to guy for Barbershop and comic relief roles. But The Departed was like, ‘Oh s---, this guy’s in a [Martin] Scorsese movie. Then, very soon after that, Law & Order,” he explained.

The actor gushed, “I love him to death, he’s my brother.”

Thompson and Anderson both began to book roles in the '90s, with the former appearing in the Mighty Ducks franchise, the sitcom Kenan & Kel as well as the film, Good Burger.