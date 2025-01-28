 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring ‘question marks' with Portugal base

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have new plans for Princess Eugenie

January 28, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping for more meet ups with Princess Eugenie in their European getaway.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have bought themselves a house in Portugal, are set to welcome their cousin who also lives in the area.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News: "The link with Eugenie is interesting, as she and Harry are quite close. They've seen quite a bit of each other, so there are a lot of question marks there.

He added: "If the Sussexes decide to let us see Archie and Lili, we haven't seen much of them, maybe with Eugenie and Jack and their family and so on, that will make a splash."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

