Meghan Markle to make joint appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle has made a major decision to accompany Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Canada, set to take place next week.

A report by The Express has revealed that the Duchess of Sussex will make a joint appearance with the Duke of Sussex after they sparked split rumours due to their multiple solo appearances over the last few months.

According to the publication, Meghan and Harry made the decision to change their strategy of pursuing solo projects after PR firm Three Gate Strategies started managing the duo's communications.

The insider said of their new strategy, “There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family.”

“The Sussexes have decided to step back a little and let Ashley take the reins on their PR plan,” they added.

The report further revealed that Harry and Meghan are set to attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at BC Place Vancouver on February 8.

“It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event,” the insider added.

“The Invictus Games is a Sussex initiative and something they want their children to continue once they get older.”