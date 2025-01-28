 
Reese Witherspoon shares a rare incident following 'Legally Blonde'

Reese Witherspoon played the protagonist in the 2001 movie 'Legally Blonde'

Web Desk
January 28, 2025

Photo: Reese Witherspoon shares a rare incident following 'Legally Blonde'

Reese Witherspoon recently recalled an unlikely incident from the time when she was chosen as a jury member.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, Reese weighed in on her experience as a jury member, which was deeply impacted by her experience of starring in the 2001 movie Legally Blonde.

She shared that after seven years of starring in the movie Reese “got called for jury duty and it was in Beverly Hills.”

Then, she explained how the group explained they picked her because “you went to law school.”

“I was like, ‘Y’all this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school, I didn’t finish college,’” she continued.

Reese also recalled, “I played a lawyer in a movie once but they fully made me the foreman and I started realizing people don’t know much about the law.”

The 48-year-old actress added, “If you get picked for jury duty, please do it,” adding that “some bad stuff goes down there.”

In addition to this, the actress dished that the case involved a neighbor who sued a dog owner after the dog bit her hand.

She even shared some jury member considered the defendant guilty because they didn't like “the way she looked.”

Nonetheless, she revealed, “this other lady put her hand in a dog fight.” 

