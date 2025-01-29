 
Princess Anne talks about 'retiring' as 'most hardworking Royal'

January 29, 2025

Princess Anne is adamant on not retiring from her role as a senior Royal.

The Princess Royal, who is often dubbed as the ‘most hardworking,’ recently told BBC that she plans on continuing her duties for as long as she can.

"It really isn't written in, no. It isn't really an option, no, I don't think so," the Princess added.

This comes as her chief protection officer told Vanity Fair: "She's a gem. Truly one of the nicest and most hardworking of them all.”

However, Princess Anne, once admitted that her determination often makes it difficult for her staff to work out the practicalities of her orders.

"I make their lives more difficult in terms of the logistics, I'm afraid, but if I’m going to be in London, I don't want to be hanging about.

"A lot of stuff goes on here, so there’s a question of filling in the time. I'm fortunate that the program that I make up is a direct result of being asked to do these things. It would be a pity if you didn't try and do them," Anne explained.

Meanwhile, John McLean, the chairman of one of her patronages, tells the outlet: "She's had me in stitches over some very naughty jokes.”

